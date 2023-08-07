IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden welcomes Houston Astros to the White House

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger

    02:42

  • Trump faces additional charges in the classified documents case

    03:01

  • Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case

    02:59

  • Biden designates three locations linked to Emmett Till as national monuments

    03:14

  • Biden admin suing Texas over floating barriers at southern border

    02:03

  • Secret Service finds no suspect in White House cocaine case

    01:38

  • Secret Service ends investigation into cocaine found at White House

    01:55

  • Officials clarify where cocaine was found in the White House

    04:13

  • Cocaine was found in ‘heavily traveled’ part of West Wing, WH says

    03:31

  • Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

    01:52

  • Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

    02:31

  • Biden calls Supreme Court’s decision to block student loan relief a ‘mistake’

    02:09

  • Biden announces new actions on student debt after Supreme Court ruling

    10:16

  • Biden, Trump react to Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision

    01:51

  • Biden: 'I strongly disagree' with Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action

    08:47

  • Trump is ‘unfit’ to be president, Liz Cheney says

    04:28

  • Biden unveils plan to provide high speed internet access nationwide

    04:04

  • Biden welcomes India’s Prime Minister Modi to White House

    01:44

  • Why Biden is prioritizing the U.S.' relationship with India

    02:40

NBC News

Biden welcomes Houston Astros to the White House

01:00

President Biden welcomed the Houston Astros to the White House to celebrate their 2022 World Series championship, praising them as the "Legends of Space City."Aug. 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Biden welcomes Houston Astros to the White House

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger

    02:42

  • Trump faces additional charges in the classified documents case

    03:01

  • Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case

    02:59

  • Biden designates three locations linked to Emmett Till as national monuments

    03:14

  • Biden admin suing Texas over floating barriers at southern border

    02:03
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All