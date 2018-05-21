Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Billboard Music Awards host Kelly Clarkson pays tribute to Santa Fe victims

While hosting the Billboard Music Awards, the singer said: "We're grieving for more kids that have died for no reason."May.21.2018

