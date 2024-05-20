IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biologists investigate die-off of Washington mountain goats
May 20, 202402:07
Biologists investigate die-off of Washington mountain goats

02:07

Biologists in Washington are investigating why hundreds of mountain goats that were moved from the Olympic Peninsula to the North Cascade Mountains have died since 2020. KING’s Eric Wilkinson reports.May 20, 2024

