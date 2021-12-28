Bird flu outbreak kills thousands of migratory cranes in Israel
More than 5,000 cranes have been killed in northern Israel as the birds migrate to Africa for the winter. According to the Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, the outbreak is “the most serious damage to wildlife in the history of the country.”Dec. 28, 2021
