Birmingham-Southern College to close after more than 100 years
March 27, 202402:40
Birmingham-Southern College to close after more than 100 years

02:40

Officials at Birmingham-Southern College in Alabama say the 168-year-old private college will close at the end of May 2024 after facing a flurry of financial difficulties and setbacks.March 27, 2024

