Assyrian bishop stabbed during a service in his Sydney church forgives his attacker
April 18, 202401:31
Assyrian bishop stabbed during a service in his Sydney church forgives his attacker

01:31

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, the Assyrian bishop who was stabbed during a service at his Sydney church, said he was recovering quickly and that he had forgiven his attacker. The bishop's audio message came as Australian police arrested a suspect accused of rioting after the stabbing incident.April 18, 2024

