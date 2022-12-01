IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Institutional racism is a problem all over the U.K.': Ngozi Fulani on royal racism row

    01:59
‘Institutional racism is a problem all over the U.K.’: Ngozi Fulani on royal racism row

01:59

Describing the encounter at Buckingham Palace that led to the resignation of Lady Susan Hussey, Sistah Space founder Ngozi Fulani said, “You do not recognize me as British, and until I acknowledge that I am not, you are not going to stop."Dec. 1, 2022

