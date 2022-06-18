IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Black Florida teen speaks out after 2 men accused of damaging his car

    Companies face backlash for selling Juneteenth branded products 

  • Florida men charged after attacking teens, damaging car for speeding

  • Mississippi community divided as school board places first Black superintendent on leave

  • Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment

  • California reparations report details 150 years of 'moral and legal wrongs'

  • How Black churches help drive voters to the polls

  • How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting

  • Hundreds gather in Minnesota to honor George Floyd on two-year anniversary of death

  • Biden to sign executive order on police reform two years after George Floyd’s death

  • Michigan teacher on leave after offensive Obama assignment

  • Wisconsin man sentenced to 10 years for racist acid attack

  • Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting

  • Legacy of Charlye Farris, Texas's first female Black lawyer, lives on

  • Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting

  • A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter

  • New York, federal officials investigate Buffalo shooting as hate crime

  • Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates

  • Bodycam footage contradicts sheriff's statement on lacrosse team search

  • University of Kentucky researchers aim to find solutions for Black opioid addicts

Black Florida teen speaks out after 2 men accused of damaging his car

WESH’s Summer Knowles spoke with Jermaine Jones and his parents after two men were arrested for being accused of harassing and damaging Jones’ car. Cell phone video recorded by Jones captured parts of the incident which shows the damage to his vehicle and the men shouting at him.June 18, 2022

