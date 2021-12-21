Washington University black history mural targeted with racist graffiti

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Washington University black history mural targeted with racist graffiti01:32
UP NEXT
Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe04:00
Biden to announce distribution of 500 million free at-home Covid tests01:27
McDonald's worker crawls through drive-thru window to save choking customer01:44
Jury enters second day of deliberations in Kim Potter trial05:13
Biden to address omicron surge as cases spike nationwide06:13
6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles North California coast00:33
Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport00:50
Jury hears closing arguments in Kim Potter trial01:38
New restrictions and cancellations as Covid cases rise02:52
Lion House offers safe haven to homeless LGBTQ youth03:34
Dozens test positive for Covid aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas as ship returns to Miami01:36
Colorado activist works to raise awareness of missing LGBTQ people: 'No one really cares. And that's an injustice.'01:51
What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?04:00
Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to testify ahead of closing arguments in sex trafficking trial02:44
San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares state of emergency to fight crime, overdose deaths02:17
What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits?05:03
DEA seized 15,000 pounds of Fentanyl this year02:25
Crews uncover potential 1887 time capsule in Robert E. Lee statue pedestal00:41
Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations02:27
Washington University black history mural targeted with racist graffiti01:32
Artist Brock Seals says he's "outraged, but not surprised" that the mural he helped create was defaced. KSDK's Travis Cummings reports.Dec. 21, 2021
Now Playing
Washington University black history mural targeted with racist graffiti01:32
UP NEXT
Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe04:00
Biden to announce distribution of 500 million free at-home Covid tests01:27
McDonald's worker crawls through drive-thru window to save choking customer01:44
Jury enters second day of deliberations in Kim Potter trial05:13
Biden to address omicron surge as cases spike nationwide06:13