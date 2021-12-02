Black playwrights take center stage on Broadway (Part 1)
03:46
After a chorus of calls for change on Broadway, seven new shows feature the work of Black playwrights. NBC News' Ron Allen speaks with "Lackawanna Blues" writer Ruben Santiago-Hudson about the significance of this moment.Dec. 2, 2021
