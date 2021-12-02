IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black playwrights take center stage on Broadway (Part 1)

  • Black playwrights take center stage on Broadway (Part 2)

  • Family of Afghan baby handed to U.S. Marine in Kabul shares their story (Part 1)

  • Family of Afghan baby handed to U.S. Marine in Kabul shares their story (Part 2)

  • Henry Montgomery, who paved the way for juvenile lifers to seek parole, free after nearly 58 years (Part 1)

  • Henry Montgomery, who paved the way for juvenile lifers to seek parole, free after nearly 58 years (Part 2)

  • Cure Violence hopes to interrupt crime for a safer St. Louis (Part 1)

  • Cure Violence hopes to interrupt crime for a safer St. Louis (Part 2)

  • Extended: Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley on their nonprofit's mission (Part 1)

  • Extended: Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley on their nonprofit's mission (Part 2)

  • How one Afghan school teaches girls to code despite Taliban takeover (Part 1)

  • How one Afghan school teaches girls to code despite Taliban takeover (Part 2)

  • Survivors of Native American boarding schools discuss dark history in the U.S. (Part 1)

  • Survivors of Native American boarding schools discuss dark history in the U.S. (Part 2)

  • Shrinking salmon, fewer clams: Climate change devastating seafood industry (Part 1)

  • Shrinking salmon, fewer clams: Climate change devastating seafood industry (Part 2)

  • Health program for 9/11 survivors and first responders 'haphazardly' run, members say (Part 1)

  • Health program for 9/11 survivors and first responders 'haphazardly' run, members say (Part 2)

  • Inside the 'shark tooth capital of the world' (Part 1)

  • Inside the 'shark tooth capital of the world' (Part 2)

Nightly Films

Black playwrights take center stage on Broadway (Part 2)

02:24

Tony Award- winner LaChanze stars in “Trouble in Mind,” a play about discrimination in the theater industry. LaChanze tells Ron Allen she’s fighting to make sure there are more plays by Black playwrights in the future. “Everyone involved in building theatre has to commit to this change,” she says.Dec. 2, 2021

