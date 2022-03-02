‘As long as you are Black, no one likes you’: Students allege racism during escape from Ukraine
“They consider white people before considering Black people,” said Ghanaian Ethel Ansaeh Otto, while Zakaria Khaled from Morocco claimed, “They do like a kind of racism against foreigners.”March 2, 2022
