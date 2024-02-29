IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘One of the most racist things he’s ever said’: Black voters react to Trump comments
Feb. 29, 202405:20
    ‘One of the most racist things he’s ever said’: Black voters react to Trump comments

In a focus group produced with Engagious, Syracuse University and Sago as part of the NBC News Deciders Focus Group series., Black voters in North Carolina, who say they are disinclined to vote for both President Biden and former President Trump in the 2024 general election, react to recent comments Trump made in front of a Black conservative audience.Feb. 29, 2024

    ‘One of the most racist things he’s ever said’: Black voters react to Trump comments

