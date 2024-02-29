‘One of the most racist things he’s ever said’: Black voters react to Trump comments

- Now Playing
‘One of the most racist things he’s ever said’: Black voters react to Trump comments05:20
- UP NEXT
‘Old,’ ‘crazy’ and ‘racist’: Black voters in North Carolina focus group describe Trump and Biden03:50
Michigan 'uncommitted' vote sends message to Biden02:12
Trump, Biden projected winners in Michigan primaries06:31
Michigan voters give Trump fifth state primary victory02:18
Voting ‘uncommitted’ pressures Biden to ‘lead with peace,' says Michigan state lawmaker06:56
Michigan secretary of state assures primary voting is 'going smoothly'01:47
Michigan primary 2024: Voters head to polls in key swing state02:34
Manhattan DA asks for gag order on Trump in hush money case03:02
Michigan voters concerned 2024 will bring 'hyperpartisan explosion’02:51
Gov. Whitmer says there could be 10,000 votes for 'uncommitted' over Biden in primary protest10:28
'I'm not giving up this fight': Haley speaks after projected loss in South Carolina01:21
Lindsey Graham gets booed during Trump South Carolina victory remarks01:10
Trump speaks after projected win in South Carolina GOP primary01:00
NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary02:01
Haley's campaign manager says she will 'fight for every inch' in the GOP primary02:43
GOP delegate rules will make it hard for Haley to thrive in South Carolina01:47
Trump far ahead in polls on eve of South Carolina primary01:39
Nikki Haley echoes past criticisms of Trump in 202401:44
2024 campaigns court Black women voters in South Carolina primary01:53
- Now Playing
‘One of the most racist things he’s ever said’: Black voters react to Trump comments05:20
- UP NEXT
‘Old,’ ‘crazy’ and ‘racist’: Black voters in North Carolina focus group describe Trump and Biden03:50
Michigan 'uncommitted' vote sends message to Biden02:12
Trump, Biden projected winners in Michigan primaries06:31
Michigan voters give Trump fifth state primary victory02:18
Voting ‘uncommitted’ pressures Biden to ‘lead with peace,' says Michigan state lawmaker06:56
Play All