IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Suspected murderer heading back to Alabama after 11 days on the run

    01:59

  • Many Pennsylvania voters are still undecided in GOP Senate race

    06:03

  • University of Kentucky researchers aim to find solutions for Black opioid addicts

    05:01

  • LGBTQ controversy puts Florida high school's yearbooks on hold

    01:40

  • Three people killed in car crash at Philadelphia SEPTA station

    00:21

  • Three dead, three wounded in Georgia Mother's Day shooting

    00:55

  • Two in custody after three children found dead in California home

    01:38

  • West Virginia incumbents battle for newly drawn Congressional seat

    04:27

  • Pennsylvania mother accused of shooting sons charged with murder

    02:01

  • Pennsylvania union workers express concern over political divide ahead of primaries

    04:14

  • Biden to unveil plan to fight inflation, lower costs

    03:57

  • ‘A mixed bag emotions’ after Vicky White’s death, Casey White’s recapture, sheriff says

    05:39

  • Watch: Landslide topples dozens of evergreen trees into Alaskan bay

    00:27

  • Biden announces expansion of high-speed internet for low-income households

    07:08

  • Former AZ deputy arrested for allegedly stealing wedding gifts

    03:19

  • Gas prices near all-time highs

    02:05

  • New Mexico and Arizona residents face extreme wildfire conditions

    02:05

  • Former BLM foundation leader denies allegations of money mishandling

    03:40

  • Portland Sea Dogs baseball team celebrates first female coach

    02:10

  • Molotov cocktails thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion group office

    01:45

NBC News Channel

'Disappointed, not surprised': Black women's lacrosse team bus searched for drugs after pulled over

02:13

A sophomore on the women's lacrosse team at Delaware State University explains that she is "disappointed but not surprised" after the Georgia police interrupted their journey home from Florida to search their luggage for narcotics. WCAU's Tim Furlong reports.May 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Suspected murderer heading back to Alabama after 11 days on the run

    01:59

  • Many Pennsylvania voters are still undecided in GOP Senate race

    06:03

  • University of Kentucky researchers aim to find solutions for Black opioid addicts

    05:01

  • LGBTQ controversy puts Florida high school's yearbooks on hold

    01:40

  • Three people killed in car crash at Philadelphia SEPTA station

    00:21

  • Three dead, three wounded in Georgia Mother's Day shooting

    00:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All