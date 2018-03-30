Baton Rouge police officer who shot Alton Sterling fired

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Officer Blane Salamoni has been fired, after the release of bodycam footage from the night Alton Sterling was shot and killed July 5, 2016. Another officer involved, Howie Lake has been suspended for three days.Mar.30.2018
U.S. News
