    Blinken fears cease-fire would allow Hamas to 'regroup and repeat' attack

Blinken fears cease-fire would allow Hamas to 'regroup and repeat' attack

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believed a cease-fire in Gaza could allow for Hamas to "regroup and repeat" an attack on Israel, but continued to call for a "humanitarian pause" for aid to reach civilians.Nov. 4, 2023

