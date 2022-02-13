Blinken addresses ongoing situation in Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addressed the ongoing situation in Ukraine following a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts. Blinken said he raised concerns about Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine when he spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Feb. 13, 2022
Blinken addresses ongoing situation in Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion
