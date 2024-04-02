Blinken: World Central Kitchen strike adds to 'record number' of aid worker deaths

- Now Playing
Blinken: World Central Kitchen strike adds to 'record number' of aid worker deaths02:02
- UP NEXT
José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza02:23
Video shows aftermath of strike on aid workers in Gaza00:50
At least 7 World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike01:22
Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria01:40
Video shows destruction from deadly airstrike near Iranian Embassy in Syria00:53
Anti-government protests erupt across Jerusalem01:05
U.S. and Israel will meet virtually to discuss Israel’s Rafah operation02:06
Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire02:06
Video shows the scale of destruction at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli withdrawal00:57
Palestinian Christians attend Easter Mass in Gaza City02:01
Audio reportedly captures GOP Rep. Walberg discussing the war in Gaza00:52
Israeli airstrike believed to have hit tents outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing journalists01:27
‘Her blood has been wasted’: Bereaved Gazan mother shows rare anger with Hamas leadership01:48
Rafah's Emirati Hospital sees rise in premature births and underweight neonates02:48
‘Tell me, my love, what’s wrong with you?’: Grief-stricken Gazan father’s appeal to his dying daughter01:39
Exchanges of fire across the Lebanon-Israel border escalate01:20
Biden acknowledges protesters 'have a point' about getting care into Gaza00:40
United Nations expert says Israel committing genocide in Gaza01:33
Gazans determined to ‘see joy’ as they celebrate Ramadan amid war01:04
- Now Playing
Blinken: World Central Kitchen strike adds to 'record number' of aid worker deaths02:02
- UP NEXT
José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza02:23
Video shows aftermath of strike on aid workers in Gaza00:50
At least 7 World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike01:22
Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria01:40
Video shows destruction from deadly airstrike near Iranian Embassy in Syria00:53
Play All