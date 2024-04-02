IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Blinken: World Central Kitchen strike adds to 'record number' of aid worker deaths
April 2, 202402:02
Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his remarks at a press conference in France by addressing the death of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza. He expressed his condolences to the loved ones of those lost, called for a "thorough and impartial" investigation and marked how these deaths join a "record number" of humanitarian workers killed in the conflict.April 2, 2024

