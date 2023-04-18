IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Blinken calls for cease-fire in Sudan after a U.S. diplomatic convoy was fired on

01:41

Secretary of State Antony Blinken that a U.S. diplomatic convoy was fired on in Sudan and stressed the need for a cease-fire. Meanwhile, explosions rocked the Sudanese capital Khartoum as paramilitary forces paraded themselves at the international airport.April 18, 2023

