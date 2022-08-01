IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'

    Nancy Pelosi confirmed to visit four Asian countries, but no mention of Taiwan

  • China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

  • Biden, Xi phone call included discussion of climate change, health security and Taiwan

  • Pelosi considers visit to Taiwan, China warns they will take 'forceful measures'

  • China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan goes ahead

  • FBI and MI5 raise alarm over Chinese spying

  • Shanghai, Beijing to begin new rounds of Covid-19 testing to combat rising cases

  • Watch: Dramatic rescue as ship sinks in South China Sea

  • Chinese president visits Hong Kong 25 years after Britain rule ends 

  • China's Xi swears-in new Hong Kong leader as territory marks 25 years since British handover

  • China's Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong for 25th anniversary celebrations

  • FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

  • China's Xi, Russia's Putin call on BRICS alliance to promote security

  • Brutal assault against women sparks outrage about gender-based bias in China

  • Millions affected as torrential rain leads to flooding in southern China

  • Watch: Fire engine swept away by floodwaters in southern China

  • Iconic Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away

  • Hong Kong police warn against 'unauthorized' crowds ahead of Tiananmen anniversary

  • Shanghai lifts Covid lockdown after two months

Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022

