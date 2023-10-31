IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Hamas could inspire attacks in the U.S., FBI chief Christopher Wray says

  • FBI director warns that Hamas could be an inspiration for terrorists

    05:17
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Blinken interrupted by protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows freed Israeli hostage being reunited with family

    00:32

  • U.N. officials say ‘basic services are crumbling’ amid Israeli fighting in Gaza

    08:32

  • White House steps in as antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents rise

    02:34

  • Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire as troops push into Gaza

    03:41

  • Israeli military releases more video of its ground operation inside the Gaza Strip

    00:54

  • Red Crescent warehouse in Gaza City out of action after blasts, organization says

    00:46

  • Get an inside look at the world's largest underground hospital in Israel

    03:12

  • Gaza aid worker describes terror of shelling

    02:37

  • Hundreds of Gazan workers stranded in the West Bank

    05:22

  • Rise in hate around the world amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:27

  • Israel’s president: 23-year-old Israeli hostage Shani Louk was beheaded by Hamas

    02:33

  • Ground invasion will ‘create the conditions’ to release hostages, Israel government spokesman says

    05:51

  • Brokering peace: The two-state solution explained

    02:46

  • Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

    03:43

  • Israeli raid on Jenin, West Bank, leaves four dead, Palestinian officials say

    01:05

  • New fear for hostages as Israel’s ground offensive escalates

    02:07

  • Israeli ground offensive advances as bombs strike near hospital

    04:04

  • Officials see uptick in anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim incidents

    02:30

NBC News

Watch: Blinken interrupted by protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza

01:52

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's opening remarks at a Senate hearing were interrupted by several protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war continues.Oct. 31, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • FBI director warns that Hamas could be an inspiration for terrorists

    05:17
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Blinken interrupted by protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows freed Israeli hostage being reunited with family

    00:32

  • U.N. officials say ‘basic services are crumbling’ amid Israeli fighting in Gaza

    08:32

  • White House steps in as antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents rise

    02:34

  • Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire as troops push into Gaza

    03:41
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All