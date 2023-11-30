IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Blinken cautiously optimistic about hostage releases and humanitarian aid for Gaza

    Hamas-Israel truce extended for another day

  • Shooting attack in Jerusalem leaves at least 3 dead, multiple injured

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in NYC amid Rockefeller tree lighting

  • American among 12 additional hostages released as cease-fire continues

  • Israeli forces storm refugee camp in occupied West Bank

  • Family gives updates on condition of 4-year-old released by Hamas

  • 'Time is running out,' families of Americans detained plead for hostage release

  • 'Safe in Egypt': Biden remarks on American hostage

  • American citizen among hostages freed by Hamas

  • Israel ‘totally ready’ to continue war after truce with Hamas ends, IDF spokesperson says

  • IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas

  • Video shows release of two Russian Israeli women in Gaza

  • Watch: Freed Russian-Israeli hostage enjoys emotional reunion with parents

  • Hamas claims 3 hostages killed in Israeli bombing

  • Negotiations underway to keep Israel-Hamas ceasefire in place

  • Palestinian aid organization helps Gazan kids find fun during truce

  • Palestinian woman prisoner freed by Israel welcomed home with hugs and tears

  • Thai foreign minister meets 2 hostages released by Hamas

  • Community near Gaza hopes for peace in Israel-Hamas war

Blinken cautiously optimistic about hostage releases and humanitarian aid for Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has returned to Israel and met with the Israeli president Thursday morning. Blinken said he hoped hostage releases and humanitarian aid supplies would continue.Nov. 30, 2023

