IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Blinken pays tribute to Shinzo Abe, expresses ‘condolences of the American people’

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Chinese security personnel clash with protesters outside bank

    01:20

  • Mass shooting in Soweto tavern kills 15 people

    01:17

  • Russian rocket attack on apartment building kills many

    01:33

  • Body of Shinzo Abe returned to residence in Tokyo

    01:15

  • Sri Lankan protesters swim in presidential pool after storming residence

    00:41

  • Caroline Kennedy reflects on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's legacy

    05:30

  • Nuns expelled from Nicaragua in latest effort to silence groups speaking out against government

    03:06

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated

    02:52

  • ‘I feel shocked’: Prayers and disbelief at site of Shinzo Abe shooting

    01:37

  • ‘We have lost a great politician’: Japan’s prime minister confirms death of Shinzo Abe

    01:43

  • ‘This is the most Un-Japanese-like thing to happen’: U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the Assassination of Shinzo Abe

    07:26

  • Simba the goat is all ears

    00:43

  • Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug-related charges in Russia, faces 10-year sentence

    03:39

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during campaign speech

    06:06

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

    05:42

  • Shinzo Abe: Japan's youngest prime minister since WWII served two terms

    00:52

  • Haiti turmoil worsens year since assassination of President Jovenel Moïse

    03:07

  • U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

    03:33

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

    02:13

NBC News

Blinken pays tribute to Shinzo Abe, expresses ‘condolences of the American people’

00:53

Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, saying President Biden had asked him to express “the condolences of the American people.” Abe was shot and killed last week while giving a campaign speech in the western Japanese city of Nara.July 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Blinken pays tribute to Shinzo Abe, expresses ‘condolences of the American people’

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Chinese security personnel clash with protesters outside bank

    01:20

  • Mass shooting in Soweto tavern kills 15 people

    01:17

  • Russian rocket attack on apartment building kills many

    01:33

  • Body of Shinzo Abe returned to residence in Tokyo

    01:15

  • Sri Lankan protesters swim in presidential pool after storming residence

    00:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All