Blinken: Russian invasion of Ukraine puts ‘individual lives and futures’ at stake
00:55
In an address at the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the importance of remembering the human cost of war. Secretary Blinken has been meeting with officials in Europe to discuss NATO’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.March 7, 2022
