  • Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza

    03:05

  • White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting

    01:56
    Blinken: More needs to be done to protect Gaza civilians

    01:20
    Brawl breaks out over Israel-Hamas war after screening in Los Angeles

    02:25

  • 'Be strong': Father of eight-year-old girl believed kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

    04:18

  • Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says

    03:27

  • Biden announced four-hour pauses in Gaza as a way to 'pressure' Netanyahu, Monica Alba says

    09:28

  • Israeli president speaks about crisis in Gaza amid war with Hamas

    09:08

  • Israel to begin daily four-hour fighting pauses in Gaza

    03:51

  • Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas

    01:16

  • Israeli forces stage 'counterterrorist raid' in Jenin in the occupied West Bank

    00:55

  • Germany march for Kristallnacht anniversary shows support for Hamas victims

    00:43

  • Hamas video said to show street battles with Israeli forces in Gaza City

    00:41

  • Israeli military video said to show destruction of Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    00:36

  • Several people killed and injured by a huge blast in the northern Gaza Strip

    00:37

  • U.S. pressuring Israel to pause fighting to allow for more aid into Gaza and hostages out

    01:51

  • Violence in West Bank at record levels as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    02:50

  • A closer look at the fighting on Israel's border with Lebanon

    04:04

  • Gazans flee the north as Israel issues another warning to evacuate

    01:05

  • Bakeries in northern Gaza close due to shortage of supplies

    00:38

Blinken: More needs to be done to protect Gaza civilians

01:20

While meeting with diplomats and defense chiefs in New Delhi, India, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented on Israel’s announcement of four-hour pauses in areas of Gaza to allow civilians to move out of the path of danger. However, Blinken stated that more humanitarian actions need to be taken to save lives.Nov. 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

