Blinken tells Gaza hostage families to 'keep strong' as he meets them in Tel Aviv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told protesters in Tel Aviv that releasing Israeli hostages held by Hamas for over 200 days was "at the heart of everything we're trying to do."May 1, 2024