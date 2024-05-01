IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Trump trial witness recounts hush money deal, how a false election rumor ran wild, and a possible comeback for Grizzly bears

Blinken tells Gaza hostage families to 'keep strong' as he meets them in Tel Aviv
May 1, 202400:56
    Blinken tells Gaza hostage families to 'keep strong' as he meets them in Tel Aviv

Blinken tells Gaza hostage families to 'keep strong' as he meets them in Tel Aviv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told protesters in Tel Aviv that releasing Israeli hostages held by Hamas for over 200 days was "at the heart of everything we're trying to do."May 1, 2024

