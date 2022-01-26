IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Blinken: U.S. has delivered written response to Moscow on ‘serious diplomatic path forward’02:09
UP NEXT
Boris Johnson under pressure ahead of U.K. report into Covid lockdown breaches04:09
How Russia's military positions could be deliberately confusing Ukrainian troops02:32
Moscow accuses West of pushing Ukraine to provoke Russia01:25
US military supplies arrive in Ukraine02:01
World Wildlife Fund discovers more than 200 new species in Southeast Asia's Mekong region00:52
China adds new restrictions to contain Covid ahead of Olympics01:40
Boris Johnson’s inner circle under investigation over lockdown parties01:29
NATO and Russia mobilizing around Ukraine to prepare for potential conflict01:25
‘Thank you for your support’: Ukrainian minister greets planeload of U.S. military aid01:33
New photos reveal devastation of Tonga's outlying islands after eruption, tsunami00:36
Navy jet crashes while trying to land on aircraft carrier00:23
North Korea warns of atomic bomb tests after fifth missile launch00:25
US troops on ‘heightened alert’ for possible deployment in Ukraine02:49
U.K. police launch investigation into alleged Downing Street Covid lockdown parties00:52
At least eight killed in stampede at Africa Cup of Nations soccer game00:45
Heavy snow brings Istanbul to a standstill00:53
Pope Benedict XVI admits to being at 1980 meeting discussing abuse 06:05
‘Encanto’ sparks conversation about diversity on screen01:21
Dr. Evelyn Farkas weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict07:07
Blinken: U.S. has delivered written response to Moscow on ‘serious diplomatic path forward’02:09
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the document is not being released publicly because “diplomacy has the best chance to succeed if we provide space for confidential talks.”Jan. 26, 2022
Now Playing
Blinken: U.S. has delivered written response to Moscow on ‘serious diplomatic path forward’02:09
UP NEXT
Boris Johnson under pressure ahead of U.K. report into Covid lockdown breaches04:09
How Russia's military positions could be deliberately confusing Ukrainian troops02:32
Moscow accuses West of pushing Ukraine to provoke Russia01:25
US military supplies arrive in Ukraine02:01
World Wildlife Fund discovers more than 200 new species in Southeast Asia's Mekong region00:52