IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Blinken visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy to ‘reaffirm strongly’ U.S. support

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Secretary Blinken visits Ukraine to announce $1 billion aid package

    03:21

  • Video shows Russian missile hitting Ukraine market

    00:48

  • Secretary Blinken arrives in Ukraine for key meetings

    02:35

  • Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin for arms talks in Russia, White House says

    03:58

  • Kim Jong Un may soon meet with Putin for talks on Ukraine

    02:32

  • Pope Francis explains his 'Great Russia' comments that angered Ukraine

    03:06

  • Zelenskyy moves to replace Ukraine's defense minister

    00:48

  • As a new school year begins, Russia rewrites the history books

    01:44

  • Russia accuses Ukraine of massive nighttime drone attack

    00:33

  • Drones strike airport in western Russia and are shot down over Kyiv

    01:17

  • Mourners gather at Prigozhin memorial in Moscow

    01:12

  • Putin speaks out after plane crash that likely killed Wagner leader

    02:31

  • How could Prigozhin’s death impact the Wagner mercenary group?

    03:37

  • Putin speaks at WWII memorial amid reports Prigozhin is dead

    01:12

  • Putin may have let Prigozhin live longer to find ‘traitors inside his government,’ fmr. amb. says

    10:28

  • Russia says latest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow has been thwarted

    00:40

  • Denmark, Netherlands pledge F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine

    00:26

  • Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays

    02:01

  • Rare inside look at F-16 fighter jet Ukraine believes is vital for defense

    06:44

NBC News

Blinken visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy to ‘reaffirm strongly’ U.S. support

01:33

In his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the resilience of Ukraine’s soldiers and leaders. “We are determined, in the United States, to continue to walk side by side with you,” he said.Sept. 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Blinken visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy to ‘reaffirm strongly’ U.S. support

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Secretary Blinken visits Ukraine to announce $1 billion aid package

    03:21

  • Video shows Russian missile hitting Ukraine market

    00:48

  • Secretary Blinken arrives in Ukraine for key meetings

    02:35

  • Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin for arms talks in Russia, White House says

    03:58

  • Kim Jong Un may soon meet with Putin for talks on Ukraine

    02:32
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All