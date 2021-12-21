Blood test detects over 50 types of cancer (Part 1)

In what may have been a lifesaving decision, 76-year-old Jim Ford took part in a study on the Galleri test, a blood test that screens for more than 50 cancers. NBC News' Kate Snow speaks with him to learn more about what was detected, and hears from Dr. Joshua Ofman, the president and chief medical officer for GRAIL, a biotech startup that created the test.Dec. 21, 2021