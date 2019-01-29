Bloomberg criticizes Trump's handling of government shutdown, climate change02:26
While giving remarks focused on climate change policy, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg spoke out against President Donald Trump's handling of the recent government shutdown and criticized his policies on coal and the climate.
Roger Stone pleads not guilty to lying to Congress and intimidating a witness00:56
Trump and his intel chiefs divided on North Korea, ISIS01:20
Russia’s long history of trying to support American candidates, and polite refusals02:21
Intel chiefs contradict Trump on global threats07:15
Fournier: 'No data point' for how serious Independent candidate would fare in election against Trump01:03
Intel chiefs split with Trump on Russia, ISIS, North Korea02:16