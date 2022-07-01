IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    NASA scientists test technology that could help sustain life on the moon

    06:53

  • Rep. Chu arrested at abortion rights protest

    01:06

  • South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted on new charges of drug trafficking

    02:46

  • Suspect in murder of elite cyclist found in Costa Rica

    02:15

  • Families of victims of San Antonio migrant tragedy mourn as four arrests are made

    04:54

  • One Alabama deputy dies, another recovering after shooting; suspect arrested

    01:36

  • New updates in Emmett Till murder case, 67 years later

    01:40

  • Family ministry scams U.S. government into giving $8 million in Covid relief

    03:15

  • Thousands of flights delayed, canceled heading into 4th of July weekend

    01:33

  • Early human fossils found in South African cave dated one million years older than suspected

    03:03

  • Oregon faith leaders push gun reforms through ballot initiative

    02:35

  • Delta pilots nationwide picket demanding changes in pay, schedules

    02:03

  • Vasectomy requests spike following Roe v. Wade decision

    02:13

  • May 2022: New leadership for NYPD Special Victims Division

    02:25

  • Man accused of shooting Alabama deputies captured

    01:03

  • Federal prosecutors say ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death should face prison time

    00:24

  • Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights

    03:13

  • Supreme Court allows Biden administration to shut down Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

    04:54

  • 'Napalm Girl' from iconic Vietnam photo receives final burn treatment

    02:20

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

    05:19

NBC News Channel

At least 1 dead after boat collision in San Francisco

01:09

At least one person is dead after a boat collision on the San Francisco Bay in California that resulted in one of the vessels spinning out of control, police said.July 1, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    NASA scientists test technology that could help sustain life on the moon

    06:53

  • Rep. Chu arrested at abortion rights protest

    01:06

  • South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted on new charges of drug trafficking

    02:46

  • Suspect in murder of elite cyclist found in Costa Rica

    02:15

  • Families of victims of San Antonio migrant tragedy mourn as four arrests are made

    04:54

  • One Alabama deputy dies, another recovering after shooting; suspect arrested

    01:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All