Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

Biden meets with Sens. Grassley, Durbin to discuss Supreme Court vacancy04:58
Lindsey Graham signals support for potential Biden Supreme Court nominee02:18
Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'08:44
Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?: A look at Biden's likely Supreme Court short-lister02:26
Senate Democrats eager to begin Supreme Court confirmation process01:25
What does Justice Breyer's retirement mean for fight over abortion rights?01:53
Justice Breyer's retirement could impact Democrats in midterm elections03:13
Full remarks: Justice Breyer joins Biden to announce retirement from Supreme Court13:12
'It's long overdue': Biden commits to nominating first Black woman to the Supreme Court02:05
Justice Breyer announces Supreme Court retirement, reflects on love of teaching04:25
Biden praises Breyer as an 'exemplary justice' as he announces retirement02:12
Measuring Justice Breyer’s lasting legacy of liberal opinions03:44
What lies ahead for Supreme Court contenders03:31
Biden expected to nominate first Black woman to Supreme Court00:54
Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court02:01
A look into the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer15:15
Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court02:33
Who is on Biden’s Supreme Court shortlist?02:03
Senate Democrats hope to move fast with Biden’s Supreme Court pick01:30
White House: Biden stands by commitment to nominate Black woman to Supreme Court00:40
