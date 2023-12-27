Bodies found in San Antonio believed to be missing pregnant teen and boyfriend

- Now Playing
Bodies found in San Antonio believed to be missing pregnant teen and boyfriend01:51
- UP NEXT
Man who stabbed teen tourists at Grand Central charged with hate crimes01:30
Parents describe moment they found son unwrapping Christmas presents at 3 a.m.01:18
'It’s a miracle’: Indiana men find driver trapped in car after crash02:30
Ye posts apology after recent anti-semitic comments03:02
Search continues for Alaska woman who disappeared under river ice02:15
Remains found in Virginia identified as boy who disappeared in 200302:07
Thousands of migrants join caravan in Central America headed for U.S.02:03
98-year-old's Holocaust Survivor Band performs powerful message across the U.S.01:53
Dramatic spike in violent attacks on public bus drivers across U.S.03:38
Why is Qatar becoming a major player in international negotiations?05:01
Hawaii woman killed by her husband days after being granted a restraining order02:17
‘I just want her home’: Texas mom hopes for return of missing pregnant teen01:21
Hundreds of kids connect with incarcerated parents through holiday program02:47
Search continues for Alaska woman who disappeared under ice trying to save her dog02:17
U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq02:20
‘Latinitas’ teaching coding and engineering to close gaps in tech industry01:56
Lahaina residents’ desperate need for housing months after wildfire devastation02:05
Blizzards and ice making for white, and potentially dangerous, Christmas02:09
Travel troubles expected for the holiday season01:11
- Now Playing
Bodies found in San Antonio believed to be missing pregnant teen and boyfriend01:51
- UP NEXT
Man who stabbed teen tourists at Grand Central charged with hate crimes01:30
Parents describe moment they found son unwrapping Christmas presents at 3 a.m.01:18
'It’s a miracle’: Indiana men find driver trapped in car after crash02:30
Ye posts apology after recent anti-semitic comments03:02
Search continues for Alaska woman who disappeared under river ice02:15
Play All