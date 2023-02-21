Body cam shows Colorado man fatally shot by deputies at school pickup

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Body camera video shows the moment a deputy fatally shot a man who said he accidentally got into the wrong vehicle at a middle school pickup. The family is suing Colorado deputies alleging that unlawful use of force caused Richard Ward’s death. The Pueblo County District Attorney's Office said in an October letter that the deputies had reasonable ground to believe their safety was in dangerFeb. 21, 2023

