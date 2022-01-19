IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Watch: Officers rescue woman after Bronx explosion

01:47

Body camera video shows the moments officers rescued a woman trapped under debris after an explosion at a Bronx apartment building. The collapse was the result of a gas explosion that also sparked a massive fire. One person is dead and eight were injured. Five officers sustained injuries and the incident is under investigation.Jan. 19, 2022

