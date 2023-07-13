IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Emmy nominations overshadowed by writers strike, SAG-AFTRA negotiations

    02:51

  • Marine released after girl found in barracks of Camp Pendleton

    04:27

  • Sea otter bites and steals surfboards in California

    02:26

  • ‘Drag-a-thon’ in Portland aims for world record for longest drag show

    01:24

  • Minneapolis officer sentenced to jail after innocent driver killed during pursuit

    01:55

  • Inflation slows to yearly rate of three percent

    01:47

  • Tennessee surgeon shot to death by patient

    01:33

  • Unrelenting heat wave impacting 80 million from California to South Florida

    02:16

  • Plane crash survivor and nurse reflect on unbreakable bond

    02:11

  • Orthopedic surgeon fatally shot by patient in Tennessee

    02:14

  • Orlando police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting

    02:41

  • Patient fatally shoots Tennessee surgeon inside exam room

    01:58

  • June inflation report shows consumer prices fall to 3%

    04:16

  • Iowa lawmakers pass bill banning abortions after six-weeks of pregnancy

    02:41

  • Flooding was ‘like rivers flowing through the main streets,’ Vermont mayor says

    04:00

  • California hospital facing investigation over treatment of Black women in childbirth

    03:24

  • 6-year-old girl fights off kidnapper in Miami

    01:29

  • Manson family killer Leslie Van Houten freed on parole

    01:57

  • Seattle MLB All-Star game highlights women's leadership in sports

    04:21

  • Northwestern head football coach fired following team hazing investigation

    01:42

NBC News Channel

Body cam video shows L.A. deputy punching mother holding baby during arrest

04:22

Video released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows the incident from 2022 where a mother was punched twice in the face by a deputy. Sheriff Robert Luna says the woman was being arrested for alleged child endangerment when the incident happened. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.July 13, 2023

