Watch: Body cam video shows officer firing gun in shooting that killed 14-year-old girl
Body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police shows an officer opening fire on an assault suspect that killed 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta who was in a nearby dressing room in a Burlington store. KNBC’s Beverly White reports.Dec. 28, 2021
