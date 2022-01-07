Body camera footage shows Houston police officer fatally strike pedestrian

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
One man dead after North Carolina road rage shooting00:27
Severe flooding in Washington strands drivers and damages homes02:02
Now Playing
Body camera footage shows Houston police officer fatally strike pedestrian01:30
UP NEXT
WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asks for ‘life behind bars’ for men convicted in her son’s killing02:34
Video shows multi-vehicle pileup on snowy Kentucky highway01:25
Female police officers file lawsuits against departments over gender and racial discrimination04:25
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers seek new trial after juror reveals they were sexually abused04:36
Men convicted in killing of Ahmaud Arbery to face sentencing02:48
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates02:40
Winning Powerball ticket for $316.3M sold at California 7-Eleven01:16
World War ll veteran receives high school diploma after 80 years00:58
Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested03:27
House lawmakers on Jan. 6 attack: 'It was an effort to breakdown our institution'02:17
Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers seek new trial after remarks from jurors02:07
Investigative sources claim a child was playing with a lighter before fatal Philly fire02:07
Missouri woman charged in Capitol riot accused in fatal DUI crash01:40
Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites01:24
Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge01:43
Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 602:48
From 1982: Peter Bogdanovich reflects on girlfriend Dorothy Stratten’s murder01:26
Body camera footage shows Houston police officer fatally strike pedestrian01:30
Video shows officer speeding to the scene of a foot pursuit when he lost control of his cruiser and drove onto the sidewalk. KPRC's Syan Rhodes reports.Jan. 7, 2022
One man dead after North Carolina road rage shooting00:27
Severe flooding in Washington strands drivers and damages homes02:02
Now Playing
Body camera footage shows Houston police officer fatally strike pedestrian01:30
UP NEXT
WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asks for ‘life behind bars’ for men convicted in her son’s killing02:34
Video shows multi-vehicle pileup on snowy Kentucky highway01:25
Female police officers file lawsuits against departments over gender and racial discrimination04:25