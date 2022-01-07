IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • One man dead after North Carolina road rage shooting

    00:27

  • Severe flooding in Washington strands drivers and damages homes

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Body camera footage shows Houston police officer fatally strike pedestrian

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asks for ‘life behind bars’ for men convicted in her son’s killing

    02:34

  • Video shows multi-vehicle pileup on snowy Kentucky highway

    01:25

  • Female police officers file lawsuits against departments over gender and racial discrimination

    04:25

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers seek new trial after juror reveals they were sexually abused

    04:36

  • Men convicted in killing of Ahmaud Arbery to face sentencing

    02:48

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates

    02:40

  • Winning Powerball ticket for $316.3M sold at California 7-Eleven

    01:16

  • World War ll veteran receives high school diploma after 80 years

    00:58

  • Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested

    03:27

  • House lawmakers on Jan. 6 attack: 'It was an effort to breakdown our institution'

    02:17

  • Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers seek new trial after remarks from jurors

    02:07

  • Investigative sources claim a child was playing with a lighter before fatal Philly fire

    02:07

  • Missouri woman charged in Capitol riot accused in fatal DUI crash

    01:40

  • Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites

    01:24

  • Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge

    01:43

  • Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6

    02:48

  • From 1982: Peter Bogdanovich reflects on girlfriend Dorothy Stratten’s murder

    01:26

NBC News Channel

Body camera footage shows Houston police officer fatally strike pedestrian

01:30

Video shows officer speeding to the scene of a foot pursuit when he lost control of his cruiser and drove onto the sidewalk. KPRC's Syan Rhodes reports.Jan. 7, 2022

  • One man dead after North Carolina road rage shooting

    00:27

  • Severe flooding in Washington strands drivers and damages homes

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Body camera footage shows Houston police officer fatally strike pedestrian

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asks for ‘life behind bars’ for men convicted in her son’s killing

    02:34

  • Video shows multi-vehicle pileup on snowy Kentucky highway

    01:25

  • Female police officers file lawsuits against departments over gender and racial discrimination

    04:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All