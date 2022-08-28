IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Residents describe hearing gunshots during Coney Island beach shooting

    01:11
  • Now Playing

    Body found at Lake Mead identified as father 20 years after his apparent drowning

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    5-year-old found dead inside car at Texas elementary school

    02:05

  • Video shows Ohio kidnapping suspect attempt to stab officer with pen

    01:37

  • Rising food costs force U.S. schools to cut back on lunch options

    02:30

  • Texas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women

    03:16

  • Watch: Florida police pursue stolen box truck in wild car chase

    02:31

  • Video appears to show Vermont sheriff's captain kicking handcuffed detainee

    01:08

  • Secret Service recovered $286 million in stolen Covid-19 relief funds

    01:42

  • Buffalo Bills punter accused of gang-raping a high school student while in college

    01:42

  • NASA’s Apollo mission control room restored as a museum

    02:19

  • NASA’s first female launch director to make history with Artemis mission

    01:40

  • Fed chairman Powell signals more interest rate hikes to come

    01:38

  • Louisiana woman denied an abortion despite baby’s fatal birth defect

    01:44

  • Questions swirl around the murder of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger in prison

    04:53

  • Howard University bomb threats force evacuations

    01:54

  • Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza accused in gang rape

    03:06

  • Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging patent infringement over Covid vaccine

    01:32

  • Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein mentor, found dead in Connecticut home

    01:37

  • 'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus

    05:08

NBC News Channel

Body found at Lake Mead identified as father 20 years after his apparent drowning

01:27

Tom Erndt said his father Thomas went missing in Lake Mead in 2002 and his body was never recovered, but now declining water levels led the Clark County Coroner's Office to give Tom the answer he was looking for. After referencing DNA samples, one of the bodies recently uncovered at the lake was identified as Tom's father. KNTV's Alyssa Goard reports.Aug. 28, 2022

  • Residents describe hearing gunshots during Coney Island beach shooting

    01:11
  • Now Playing

    Body found at Lake Mead identified as father 20 years after his apparent drowning

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    5-year-old found dead inside car at Texas elementary school

    02:05

  • Video shows Ohio kidnapping suspect attempt to stab officer with pen

    01:37

  • Rising food costs force U.S. schools to cut back on lunch options

    02:30

  • Texas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women

    03:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All