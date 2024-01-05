IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Body found in San Diego freezer may be woman missing for 9 years

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Women seeking jobs with fertility benefits

    03:20

  • State government buildings face bomb threats for the second day

    03:11

  • Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with powerful people

    03:07

  • 13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris

    01:44

  • Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom by convicted felon after sentencing him to prison

    01:58

  • Sixth grader killed, five others injured at school shooting in Perry, Iowa

    02:42

  • Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after student opens fire at Iowa school

    02:34

  • White House addresses Iowa high school shooting

    01:37

  • Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting

    03:52

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    02:39

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    01:55

  • Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting

    02:15

  • Shooting reported at Iowa high school

    03:37

  • Could the Supreme Court overturn Colorado’s Trump primary ballot ruling?

    04:36

  • Father and son charged in connection with pregnant Texas teen's death

    01:51

  • Service workers impacted by tipping fatigue

    06:10

  • Coast Guard rescues three-year-old dog after 300 ft fall in Oregon

    01:36

  • Video shows moment Las Vegas judge gets attacked during sentence hearing

    01:41

  • Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill’s mansion catches fire

    01:37

NBC News Channel

Body found in San Diego freezer may be woman missing for 9 years

02:14

Authorities identified a body found inside a chest freezer at a San Diego, Calif., home as Mary Margaret Haxby-Jones, who police say may have been missing or dead for up to nine years. KNSD’s Amber Frias spoke with neighbors stunned by the grim discovery.Jan. 5, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Body found in San Diego freezer may be woman missing for 9 years

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Women seeking jobs with fertility benefits

    03:20

  • State government buildings face bomb threats for the second day

    03:11

  • Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with powerful people

    03:07

  • 13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris

    01:44

  • Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom by convicted felon after sentencing him to prison

    01:58
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All