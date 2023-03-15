IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Body found in shopping cart outside of California supermarket

01:45

Police in Chico, California, say the cart containing a dead body wrapped in plastic was outside the store for days before it was found. KNVN's Margot Rowe reports.March 15, 2023

