Body of missing 13-year-old found, mother's boyfriend suspected of moving body
Body of missing 13-year-old found, mother's boyfriend suspected of moving body

The body of missing Florida girl Madeline Soto was found hours after the department said they believed the 13-year-old was dead. Her mother's boyfriend is suspected of moving her body and the case is a homicide investigation. WESH's Luana Munoz reports.March 2, 2024

