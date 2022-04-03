Body of missing hiker found alongside his dog in Los Angeles park
Officials in Los Angeles say the body of Oscar Alejandro Hernandez was found in Griffith Park alongside his dog, which was still alive. Hernandez was reported missing for weeks prior. KNBC reports.April 3, 2022
