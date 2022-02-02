Body of missing Houston man found in car trunk in Dallas

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Officials say Minnesota school shooting attack was ‘not random’02:28
Biden relaunches fight against cancer in moonshot program03:15
Washington state files suit against covid testing centers over 'invalid, false and delayed' results01:59
Idaho family's home renovations uncover baseball card 'wall of fame'03:57
Body of missing Houston man found in car trunk in Dallas01:15
Florida teen refuses $5,000 offer to shut down Twitter bot tracking Elon Musk's private jet01:55
New York set to approve new statewide political map ahead of midterms02:44
Explainer: Is Covid entering an endemic stage?02:41
One student killed, another injured in Minnesota school shooting01:33
Virginia college shooting kills two campus police officers01:51
Ohio authorities blame pool heater for hotel carbon monoxide incident01:15
Louisiana governor denies delaying investigation in fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene02:17
New York Times buys game ‘Wordle’ in a seven-figure deal07:17
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes after her Holocaust statements causes outrage03:22
Eight-year-old author sneaks his book onto library shelves02:19
Student describes hearing gunshots that left 2 officers dead at Virginia campus02:45
Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 502:09
HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats01:25
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is accusing NFL of racism04:05
Employee-owned companies are retaining more workers during the ‘Great Resignation’04:40
Body of missing Houston man found in car trunk in Dallas01:15
Taylour Young, 25, had been missing since early December when his remains were discovered in the trunk of his car at a Dallas impound lot. KPRC's Deven Clarke reports.Feb. 2, 2022
Florida teen refuses $5,000 offer to shut down Twitter bot tracking Elon Musk's private jet01:55