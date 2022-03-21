IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Body of missing transgender activist found on Lake Michigan shore

01:38

Mourners gather to honor the life and work of transgender activist Elise Malary following the discovery of her body along the shore of Lake Michigan. WMAQ's Vi Nguyen reports.March 21, 2022

