    Body of Pennsylvania mother found partially buried

Body of Pennsylvania mother found partially buried

The district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, announced that the body of Jennifer Brown was found partially buried after she vanished earlier this month. Officials have not stated a cause or manner of death yet.Jan. 19, 2023

