    Body pulled from debris of Khan Younis building after truce expires

NBC News

Body pulled from debris of Khan Younis building after truce expires

00:36

At least one body was carried from the debris of what appeared to have been a residential apartment in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel resumed its bombardment of the area after the cease-fire with Hamas expired early Friday.Dec. 1, 2023

