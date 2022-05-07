IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Body retrieved as Cuban rescuers search rubble of Havana hotel

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

    02:17

  • ‘This is hypocrisy’: Zelenskyy lambasts West over Russia sanctions loopholes

    01:46

  • Video captures immediate aftermath of Madrid explosion

    01:21

  • Evacuees from besieged Mariupol steel plant reach relative safety

    01:18

  • Large explosion reported at hotel in Havana, Cuba

    06:49

  • Ukrainian ‘complex operation’ underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

    05:27

  • Al Roker surprised with honor of becoming first NOAA emissary

    05:18

  • Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov lays wreath ahead of Victory Day

    00:47

  • US intelligence helped Ukraine sink Russian vessel Moskva, officials say

    02:43

  • Ukrainian forces fighting ‘bloody battles’ in Mariupol

    02:14

  • Officials say U.S. intel helped Ukraine sink Russian ship

    02:15

  • Millions still under strict Covid rules in China with little hope for return to normal

    03:34

  • At least three killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

    02:55

  • Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.

    03:33

  • Russia announces three-day cease-fire for civilians to evacuate Mariupol steel plant

    05:11

  • Lukashenko admits he didn’t think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would ‘drag on this way’

    01:20

  • Mariupol evacuations will continue, Ukraine's Zelenskyy says

    01:09

  • Colombian drug lord 'Otoniel' extradited to the U.S.

    00:58

  • Survivor found almost a week after China building collapse that left multiple dead

    01:06

NBC News

Body retrieved as Cuban rescuers search rubble of Havana hotel

00:49

Rescuers in Havana retrieved a body in their search for victims of a huge explosion at the famous Hotel Saratoga. So far 25 people are confirmed to have died in the blast.May 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Body retrieved as Cuban rescuers search rubble of Havana hotel

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

    02:17

  • ‘This is hypocrisy’: Zelenskyy lambasts West over Russia sanctions loopholes

    01:46

  • Video captures immediate aftermath of Madrid explosion

    01:21

  • Evacuees from besieged Mariupol steel plant reach relative safety

    01:18

  • Large explosion reported at hotel in Havana, Cuba

    06:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All