    Watch: Bodycam captures moments of Georgia woman who died after falling out of police car

    05:23
Watch: Bodycam captures moments of Georgia woman who died after falling out of police car

05:23

Police body camera footage captured the moments of the incident involving Brianna Grier in Hancock County, Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say Grier fell out of the passenger side door of the vehicle after that door was not closed. Grier was taken to a hospital where she died after being in a coma for several days.July 30, 2022

