    Bodycam footage shows Connecticut police arresting father wanted in killing of daughter

Bodycam footage shows Connecticut police arresting father wanted in killing of daughter

An anonymous tip led Connecticut police to arrest Christopher Francisquini, who had been on the run for two weeks after being accused of murdering his baby daughter Camilla.l Francisquini was taken into custody and charged with murder, though a motive for the crime is still undetermined. WVIT's Dave Peck.Dec. 4, 2022

